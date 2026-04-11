2,566 ordinance violators nabbed in crackdown

The Southern Police District (SPD) apprehended 2,566 violators of various local ordinances through a district-wide synchronized Oplan Bulabog/Halugad from 10 to 11 April 2026.
Key violations included drinking and smoking in public places (898), curfew violations by minors (386), roaming without shirts (292), use of karaoke beyond the allowed time (216), illegal structures and obstruction subject to road-clearing operations (269), littering and urination in public areas (286), and vandalism (21).
Of the total violators, 2,290 were warned and released, while 276 were fined, highlighting SPD’s focus on corrective enforcement and public discipline.
Anti-criminality efforts also recorded gains, with a drug operation in Pasay resulting in one arrest, with confiscated drugs valued at P3,536.
Meanwhile, illegal gambling operations totaled four operations and 11 arrests, with Las Piñas recording the highest number of arrests at six individuals, and Makati recording the highest confiscation valued at P2,050.