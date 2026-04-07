DILG plans street drinking ban to curb crime, harassment

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is planning to strictly ban street drinking nationwide, citing its link to harassment, violence and unsafe public spaces, Secretary Jonvic Remulla said.
In an interview with DZRH on Tuesday, Remulla said authorities will work with police, barangay tanods and local officials to enforce the prohibition on drinking in streets, sidewalks and alleys.
“We will do everything, together with the police, barangay tanods and barangay captains, to prohibit drinking on the streets,” he said in Filipino.
Remulla said many cases of harassment and violence stem from groups drinking in public, noting that some individuals are pressured to join and may face harm if they refuse.
“If you’re a man and you refuse, you might get beaten. If you’re a woman, you may be harassed,” he said. “Many cases of sexual harassment happen this way, among those drinking on the streets. If they are ignored, they tend to approach and harass passersby.”
He added that even the presence of people drinking in public spaces can create fear, especially at night.
“People just want to go home peacefully. Even seeing groups drinking along the street already makes them feel unsafe,” he said, adding that drinking can instead be done inside homes.
The proposed ban would cover both major roads and smaller streets and alleys, where such incidents are more common.
Remulla said the policy aims to prevent harassment and reduce alcohol-related violence, citing experience in Cavite where similar measures lowered cases of physical injuries. “When we banned street drinking, cases of physical injuries went down because those brawls were reduced,” he said.
Barangay officials are expected to lead enforcement, though Remulla acknowledged challenges when some local officials tolerate or host drinking sessions. He warned of possible sanctions for noncompliance. “They can be suspended if complaints are filed against them,” he said.
The DILG also reiterated enforcement of curfew for minors, particularly those 18 and below who are outside late at night without valid reason. They may be brought to barangay authorities, reported to police and referred to the Department of Social Welfare and Development. “At that age and at those hours, around 10 p.m., they tend to get into trouble,” Remulla said.
Remulla clarified there is no DILG order to cap oil prices, saying the department is instead focusing on resource conservation, including limiting long-distance seminars.