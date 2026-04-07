DILG plans street drinking ban to curb crime, harassment

“We will do everything, together with the police, barangay tanods and barangay captains, to prohibit drinking on the streets,” he said in Filipino.

Remulla said many cases of harassment and violence stem from groups drinking in public, noting that some individuals are pressured to join and may face harm if they refuse.

“If you’re a man and you refuse, you might get beaten. If you’re a woman, you may be harassed,” he said. “Many cases of sexual harassment happen this way, among those drinking on the streets. If they are ignored, they tend to approach and harass passersby.”

He added that even the presence of people drinking in public spaces can create fear, especially at night.

“People just want to go home peacefully. Even seeing groups drinking along the street already makes them feel unsafe,” he said, adding that drinking can instead be done inside homes.

The proposed ban would cover both major roads and smaller streets and alleys, where such incidents are more common.

Remulla said the policy aims to prevent harassment and reduce alcohol-related violence, citing experience in Cavite where similar measures lowered cases of physical injuries. “When we banned street drinking, cases of physical injuries went down because those brawls were reduced,” he said.