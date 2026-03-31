76-year-old Olongapo player bags P2M PAGCOR bingo jackpot

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco congratulated the winners and highlighted the continued popularity of bingo among Filipino players.

“We congratulate our solo jackpot winner from CF Olongapo and all players who won prizes during the games. We also extend our gratitude to everyone who took part in this event,” Tengco said.

“Maraming salamat sa patuloy ninyong pagsuporta sa nationwide linked bingo event ng PAGCOR. With winners emerging from different participating venues, this event highlights the nationwide reach of our linked bingo event,” he added.

PAGCOR said the next “₱1K for ₱2M” nationwide linked bingo event is scheduled on 14 June 2026, again at Casino Filipino Angeles.