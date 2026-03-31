76-year-old Olongapo player bags P2M PAGCOR bingo jackpot

A 76-year-old player from Olongapo City won the lone P2 million jackpot in a nationwide linked bingo event organized by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation on Sunday, 29 March 2026.
The winner, a pensioner and regular patron of Casino Filipino Olongapo, clinched the must-go prize during the “P1K for P2M” event held at Casino Filipino Angeles, which served as the main host venue.
The simultaneous event was also played across multiple Casino Filipino branches, including Bacolod, Cebu, Fuente, Grand Regal, Ilocos Norte, Iloilo, Mactan, Olongapo and Tagaytay, as well as partner venues such as Bingo Bee Malabon, NUSTAR Resort and Casino, Okada Manila and Winford Resort and Casino.
PAGCOR said the event awarded a total of P2.9 million in tax-free prizes across 10 regular games, with an additional P600,000 given during special rounds.
PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco congratulated the winners and highlighted the continued popularity of bingo among Filipino players.
“We congratulate our solo jackpot winner from CF Olongapo and all players who won prizes during the games. We also extend our gratitude to everyone who took part in this event,” Tengco said.
“Maraming salamat sa patuloy ninyong pagsuporta sa nationwide linked bingo event ng PAGCOR. With winners emerging from different participating venues, this event highlights the nationwide reach of our linked bingo event,” he added.
PAGCOR said the next “₱1K for ₱2M” nationwide linked bingo event is scheduled on 14 June 2026, again at Casino Filipino Angeles.