PAGCOR to hold nationwide linked bingo with P2.9M prizes

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) will hold a nationwide linked bingo event on 29 March, offering a total of P2.9 million in tax-free prizes to players across the country.

Dubbed the “P1K for P2M Nationwide Linked Bingo Games,” the event will be hosted by Casino Filipino Angeles and played simultaneously in several Casino Filipino sites nationwide.

Participating venues include Casino Filipino branches in Bacolod, Cebu, Fuente, Grand Regal, Ilocos Norte, Iloilo, Mactan, Olongapo and Tagaytay, allowing players from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao to join the same game at the same time.

For P1,000 per ticket, players will receive four bingo cards per game that are valid for 10 rounds.

The first nine games will each offer a P100,000 prize, while the 10th and final round carries a guaranteed P2 million “must-go” jackpot.

PAGCOR said the linked bingo series forms part of its continuing effort to provide engaging but responsibly managed gaming activities while making bingo more accessible to players nationwide.