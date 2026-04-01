Ajuy declares state of calamity amid energy crisis

ILOILO CITY -- The municipality of Ajuy has been placed under a state of calamity amid a continuing energy emergency that is already affecting public services and local livelihoods.
The declaration was formalized through Sangguniang Bayan Resolution No. 2026-088, following the recommendation of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC).
Prior to the municipality-wide declaration, three barangays—Tagubanhan, Punta Buri, and Nasidman—had already been placed under a state of calamity, signaling the escalating impact of the crisis at the community level.
Local officials said the situation has disrupted key sectors, particularly transportation and daily economic activities, prompting urgent measures from the local government.
Mayor Loida Espinosa has called on residents to actively participate in mitigation efforts by conserving energy and fuel. She urged the public to limit electricity use to essential needs, reduce fuel consumption, avoid non-essential travel, and consider walking or carpooling whenever possible.