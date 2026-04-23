BoC steps up crackdown on rogue freight forwarders

The Bureau of Customs has intensified efforts to file charges against fraudulent freight forwarders accused of victimizing overseas Filipino workers and their families.
Malacañang, through Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro, said the move aligns with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to protect the welfare of Filipinos abroad.
Castro said the agency is stepping up assistance to OFWs whose balikbayan boxes and personal shipments were mishandled or not delivered by unscrupulous operators.
She added that a large-scale estafa case has been filed before the National Bureau of Investigation Fraud and Financial Crimes Division against a freight forwarder.
“Sinisigurado ng BOC na hindi ito titigil sa pagtindig kasama ang mga kababayan nating OFW alinsunod na rin sa direktiba ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. na isulong ang kapakanan ng overseas Filipino workers. Kaya sa mga manloloko diyan, sa mga nagmamalinis, huwag na ninyong subukan,” Castro said.
The BoC, under Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, has also strengthened legal actions following additional complaints from affected OFWs.
Castro said the agency remains committed to pursuing accountability and justice, warning that fraudulent practices in the cargo forwarding industry will not be tolerated.
Malacañang urged victims to report incidents promptly to ensure swift investigation and resolution.
The Palace also reiterated its commitment to safeguarding OFWs, citing their significant contribution to the economy.