BoC releases over 13K abandoned balikbayan boxes

The release is part of a massive government operation to deliver thousands of “abandoned” boxes left stranded by unscrupulous or bankrupt forwarders.

“The Bureau of Customs and the Department of Finance, together with the DMW, will continue to help return these abandoned boxes to families,” Go said. “We will not allow our OFWs to be cheated. The government will ensure their hard-earned shipments are protected.”

Go stressed that the government has a duty to hold those responsible for the delivery delays accountable while expediting the remaining shipments.

Meantime, Nepomuceno reported that the bureau has prioritized clearing the backlog at major hubs. Deliveries have already been completed at the Manila and Davao ports, which he described as a significant milestone for the large-scale operation.

The bureau is now shifting its focus to the Manila International Container Port (MICP) and the Port of Cebu to finalize the remaining distributions.