Large-scale estafa filed against Makati Express Cargo

The addition of more complainants has further strengthened and expanded the scope of the case filed against those involved.

Under the directive of Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, the BOC supported the filing of new cases as part of its ongoing actions to hold those involved accountable and to assist the victims.

Meanwhile, the BOC continues to coordinate with logistics partners for the delivery of abandoned balikbayan boxes to their owners, ensuring a smoother and faster distribution.

To date, 19 OFWs and their families have filed criminal complaints against the freight forwarder regarding the same issue, and the authorities are continuing their investigation.

The BOC said it will file separate cases against those involved to hold them accountable for violating the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.