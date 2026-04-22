Large-scale estafa filed against Makati Express Cargo

The criminal cases previously filed against Makati Express Cargo have been further strengthened and reinforced after more affected overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) submitted additional complaints regarding the same issue.
A complaint for large-scale estafa through cyber against Makati Express Cargo was filed with the National Bureau of Investigation's Fraud and Financial Crimes Division.
Based on their verification, the company's registered addresses were visited, and it was discovered that it no longer has a functioning office since 2023. Indications of fraud also emerged based on the analysis conducted.
As part of the intensified campaign to protect the welfare of our OFWs, the affected OFWs, with the assistance of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), formally filed criminal charges with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on 20 April against Makati Express Cargo regarding the non-delivery of several balikbayan boxes and the excessive delays or prolonged stagnation of other shipments.
The addition of more complainants has further strengthened and expanded the scope of the case filed against those involved.
Under the directive of Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, the BOC supported the filing of new cases as part of its ongoing actions to hold those involved accountable and to assist the victims.
Meanwhile, the BOC continues to coordinate with logistics partners for the delivery of abandoned balikbayan boxes to their owners, ensuring a smoother and faster distribution.
To date, 19 OFWs and their families have filed criminal complaints against the freight forwarder regarding the same issue, and the authorities are continuing their investigation.
The BOC said it will file separate cases against those involved to hold them accountable for violating the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.