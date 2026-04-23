BoC intensifies action vs fraud OFW freight forwarders

The crackdown specifically targets unscrupulous cargo operators who have failed to deliver or have mishandled balikbayan boxes and other personal shipments.

Castro disclosed that a large-scale estafa case has already been filed with the National Bureau of Investigation’s Fraud and Financial Crimes Division against one freight forwarder.

“The BoC ensures that it will not stop standing with our fellow OFWs,” Castro said. “To the scammers out there, to those pretending to be clean, do not even try.”