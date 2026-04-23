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BoC intensifies action vs fraud OFW freight forwarders

BoC intensifies action vs fraud OFW freight forwarders
BOC
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The Bureau of Customs (BoC) has intensified its campaign to prosecute fraudulent freight forwarders following reports of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) falling victim to delivery scams and mishandled shipments.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said Thursday that the agency is stepping up its legal assistance to OFWs in line with a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to safeguard the welfare of Filipinos abroad.

BoC intensifies action vs fraud OFW freight forwarders
Large-scale estafa filed against Makati Express Cargo

The crackdown specifically targets unscrupulous cargo operators who have failed to deliver or have mishandled balikbayan boxes and other personal shipments.

Castro disclosed that a large-scale estafa case has already been filed with the National Bureau of Investigation’s Fraud and Financial Crimes Division against one freight forwarder.

“The BoC ensures that it will not stop standing with our fellow OFWs,” Castro said. “To the scammers out there, to those pretending to be clean, do not even try.”

BoC intensifies action vs fraud OFW freight forwarders
Plea vs freight forwarder on abandoned balikbayan boxes tightens

Under the leadership of Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, the bureau has strengthened its legal actions following a surge in complaints from aggrieved workers.

Officials said that additional complaints are being prepared as more victims come forward to report undelivered cargo.

Malacañang echoed the agency’s call for affected individuals to report similar incidents immediately to ensure swift investigation and resolution.

Castro stressed that fraudulent practices in the cargo forwarding industry will not be tolerated, recognizing the vital economic contributions made by the overseas workforce.

Bureau of Customs
overseas Filipino workers (OFWs)
OFW complaints

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