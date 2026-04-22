Plea vs freight forwarder on abandoned balikbayan boxes tightens

The most recent set of charges was formally lodged on 20 April with the assistance of the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

Investigators from the NBI reported that the company’s registered offices have been inactive since 2023. Analysis of the firm’s operations provided “indications of fraud,” authorities said.

The case centers on the non-delivery of several personal cargo boxes — shipped by Filipinos working abroad to their families — and the prolonged stagnation of other shipments.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the bureau is supporting the new filings to hold the freight forwarder accountable for the delays and abandoned shipments.

“The addition of more complainants has further strengthened and expanded the scope of the case filed against those involved,” the bureau said in a statement.

In addition to the NBI’s fraud investigation, the BoC said it will file separate charges against the company for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.