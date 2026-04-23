Badoc fiesta moved amid rising fuel costs

The local government of Badoc, Ilocos Norte has rescheduled its annual town fiesta to 26 to 27 April 2026, citing austerity measures amid rising fuel prices and broader economic pressures.
The celebration, also known as the La Virgen Milagrosa Bado-Badoc Festival, was originally set for 19 April.
Mayor Virgilio Calajate said the adjustment aims to ease the financial burden on residents.
“We understand the challenges our people are facing due to rising fuel costs and other basic expenses. This adjustment is a necessary step to ensure that our constituents can still take part in the fiesta without further financial pressure,” Calajate said.
Local officials said this year’s festivities will be simpler and more economical while maintaining the town’s cultural and religious traditions.
The festival honors La Virgen Milagrosa, the town’s patroness, and remains one of Badoc’s most significant annual events.
Authorities added that the revised schedule will allow better preparation while keeping activities meaningful despite scaled-down celebrations.
The local government also apologized for any inconvenience and called for public understanding as the town responds to current economic challenges.