Badoc fiesta moved amid rising fuel costs

Local officials said this year’s festivities will be simpler and more economical while maintaining the town’s cultural and religious traditions.

The festival honors La Virgen Milagrosa, the town’s patroness, and remains one of Badoc’s most significant annual events.

Authorities added that the revised schedule will allow better preparation while keeping activities meaningful despite scaled-down celebrations.

The local government also apologized for any inconvenience and called for public understanding as the town responds to current economic challenges.