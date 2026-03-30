Mountain Province town skips festival amid energy crisis

The cancellation affects all scheduled cultural and socio-economic activities typically associated with the annual celebration of local heritage and traditions. The decision of the LGU is in line with the prevailing energy crisis affecting the entire country.

The EO is also in compliance with directives from the Office of the President mandating the adoption of energy conservation and efficiency measures. Because large-scale events like the Sas-Aliwa Festival require significant electricity for lighting, sound systems, and transportation, the municipal leadership determined that proceeding with the event would be inconsistent with national energy-saving policies.

All departments, offices, and committees involved in the festival preparations have been instructed to stop all related activities and expenditures immediately. The order also provides for the potential reallocation of festival funds toward programs that promote energy conservation, essential services, and public welfare.

Recently, the Mountain Province Government cancelled the province-wide "Lang-ay (sharing as one community) Festival 2026."