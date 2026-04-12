Ilocos towns scale down festivals for resource conservation

The local government said the decision aligns with austerity measures following the declaration of a national energy emergency, urging residents to prioritize responsible resource use.

“The world oil crisis triggered by escalating global tension calls for prudence in the utilization of resources,” the advisory stated, adding that while the festival is a key part of the town’s cultural identity, public welfare remains the top priority.

In Currimao, authorities have announced a scaled-down observance of the Dinaklisan Festival 2026, with major events suspended to help reduce electricity use and logistical requirements. The municipal government confirmed the cancellation of energy-intensive activities, including the Miss Currimao pageant and street and show dance competitions.

Officials said these events require lengthy preparations, heavy lighting, and sound systems, making them impractical amid efforts to promote conservation and efficiency.