Ilocos towns scale down festivals for resource conservation

The municipal governments of Currimao and Bangui in Ilocos Norte have announced major adjustments to their annual festivals, citing the need for resource conservation as global tensions continue to affect fuel supply and power costs.
In a public advisory, Bangui officials confirmed the indefinite suspension of the Amian Festival 2026, emphasizing that large-scale celebrations are not feasible under the current situation.
The local government said the decision aligns with austerity measures following the declaration of a national energy emergency, urging residents to prioritize responsible resource use.
“The world oil crisis triggered by escalating global tension calls for prudence in the utilization of resources,” the advisory stated, adding that while the festival is a key part of the town’s cultural identity, public welfare remains the top priority.
In Currimao, authorities have announced a scaled-down observance of the Dinaklisan Festival 2026, with major events suspended to help reduce electricity use and logistical requirements. The municipal government confirmed the cancellation of energy-intensive activities, including the Miss Currimao pageant and street and show dance competitions.
Officials said these events require lengthy preparations, heavy lighting, and sound systems, making them impractical amid efforts to promote conservation and efficiency.
Despite the adjustments, both towns assured the public that key cultural and religious traditions will continue.
In Currimao, residents and visitors can still participate in the Tuno Festival on 30 April, a community grilling event that highlights freshly caught seafood using traditional fishing methods. On 1 May, a fluvial parade and mass will be held in honor of the town’s patron saint, Nuestra Señora de La Paz y Buen Viaje.
Celebrated annually from the last week of April to 1 May, the Dinaklisan Festival showcases Currimao’s fishing heritage. The term “dinaklisan” refers to fish caught using a daklis, a traditional fishing net.
Local officials from both municipalities are calling on the public to support the scaled-down celebrations by practicing conservation, emphasizing that collective action helps sustain resources during uncertain times.