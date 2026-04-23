Army rejects ‘civilian’ claims in Negros clash, seeks scrutiny

The NPA’s Apolinario Gatmaitan Command disputed the military’s account, claiming that only a small number of those killed were armed fighters and that some were civilians.

“Among the casualties were local and foreign journalists and human rights advocates who only carried notebooks, cameras, and the grievances of the poor — tools far more threatening to the status quo than any rifle,” the group said.

On Wednesday night, the University of the Philippines Diliman University Student Council said student leader Alyssa Alano was among those killed.

Dema-ala questioned the presence of individuals identified as civilians at the encounter site.

“Ano ang ginagawa ng mga sinasabi nilang journalist, social workers, faculty members, spokesperson ng mga progresibong grupo sa loob ng encounter site na may mga bitbit na baril at nakikipagbarilan sa ating mga sundalo?” he said.

He added that while any loss of life warrants investigation, the presence of firearms and alleged participation in the armed encounter raises questions about claims circulating online.

“Our troops showed steadfast commitment to their mission and dedication to duty. Their adherence to International Humanitarian Law and utmost respect for human rights stand as a testament to the professionalism and honor that define the Philippine Army soldier,” the statement added.