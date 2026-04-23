Army rejects ‘civilian’ claims in Negros clash, seeks scrutiny

The Philippine Army on Thursday rejected claims that some of those killed in an encounter in Toboso, Negros Occidental were civilians, including a reported University of the Philippines student leader.
In a statement sent to DAILY TRIBUNE, Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said reports circulating on social media identifying the fatalities as researchers, journalists, student leaders, and social workers “deserve closer scrutiny rather than outright acceptance.”
“We must be careful not to oversimplify complex security incidents or prematurely assign blame without verified facts. Allegations of human rights violations are serious and should be examined through proper legal and institutional processes, not trial by social media,” the statement read.
Earlier, the Army reported that 19 alleged members of the New People’s Army were killed in a series of encounters with government troops in Barangay Salamanca.
The NPA’s Apolinario Gatmaitan Command disputed the military’s account, claiming that only a small number of those killed were armed fighters and that some were civilians.
“Among the casualties were local and foreign journalists and human rights advocates who only carried notebooks, cameras, and the grievances of the poor — tools far more threatening to the status quo than any rifle,” the group said.
On Wednesday night, the University of the Philippines Diliman University Student Council said student leader Alyssa Alano was among those killed.
Dema-ala questioned the presence of individuals identified as civilians at the encounter site.
“Ano ang ginagawa ng mga sinasabi nilang journalist, social workers, faculty members, spokesperson ng mga progresibong grupo sa loob ng encounter site na may mga bitbit na baril at nakikipagbarilan sa ating mga sundalo?” he said.
He added that while any loss of life warrants investigation, the presence of firearms and alleged participation in the armed encounter raises questions about claims circulating online.
“Our troops showed steadfast commitment to their mission and dedication to duty. Their adherence to International Humanitarian Law and utmost respect for human rights stand as a testament to the professionalism and honor that define the Philippine Army soldier,” the statement added.