Army flags alleged CPP-NPA recruitment of Fil-Am youths

Reports also indicated that Anicoche was accompanied in Mindoro by another Filipino-American activist, Cristina Pasion, who is believed to have remained with the armed group after the January encounter.

It can be recalled that on March 29, Charlize Garzon, also known as Ka Kaye, was captured just a few meters from where Capt. Dean Oyando had fallen, while two other soldiers were wounded. Garzon is now facing criminal charges in connection with the incident.

Aside from an M16 rifle and other war materials, documents and personal belongings were recovered from the encounter sites, including journals and handwritten notes, which validate the possible presence of foreign individuals within the NPA group operating in the area.

In a statement, 2nd Division Public Affairs Office chief Col. Michael Aquino said the development reflects a disturbing pattern of recruitment targeting young individuals abroad.

“The information coming from various sources, including Filipino-American organizations themselves, confirms that the CPP-NPA continues to recruit and exploit young people, including those from overseas communities, and draw them into a terrorist movement that endangers their lives,” Aquino said.

“These young individuals are often led to believe they are supporting a noble cause, but the reality on the ground is far different. Instead of contributing to a noble cause, they are placed in dangerous situations and used to advance a violent ideology that has brought suffering to communities for decades,” he added.

“We urge families, communities, and Filipino organizations overseas to remain vigilant and to help protect young people from being drawn into extremist movements,” Aquino said.

The 2nd Infantry Division reiterated its call for remaining members of the armed group to abandon violence and return to the fold of the law, where government programs remain available to help them rebuild their lives and reunite with their families.