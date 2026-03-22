Araneta City holds ‘HOUR ACTION’

Araneta City will hold its annual lights-off from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on 28 March to mark Earth Hour 2026.
Aside from joining the symbolic switch off worldwide in its “Time to do hOUR ACTION” event, the City of Firsts will have a day-long sustainability-focused initiatives designed to encourages individuals and communities to do meaningful, everyday steps toward a more sustainable future.
With Trash to Cashback initiative at Manhattan Parkview, participants can deposit clean and empty plastic bottles in designated collection boxes. Visitors can also take part in a city-wide eco walk.
“Our goal is to create experiences that resonate beyond Earth Hour itself and encourage lasting habits, within Araneta City and beyond it,” said Marjorie Go, vice president for marketing of Araneta City.