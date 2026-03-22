Araneta City holds ‘HOUR ACTION’

Araneta City will hold its annual lights-off from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on 28 March to mark Earth Hour 2026.

Aside from joining the symbolic switch off worldwide in its “Time to do hOUR ACTION” event, the City of Firsts will have a day-long sustainability-focused initiatives designed to encourages individuals and communities to do meaningful, everyday steps toward a more sustainable future.