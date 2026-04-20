AmCham backs updated foreign investment rules

AmCham emphasized that limiting foreign ownership should be clearly defined and tied to specific policy goals, adding that reducing long-standing barriers would support higher levels of investment, innovation, and job creation.

The chamber also renewed its push to revisit economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution that restrict foreign ownership in several industries, saying greater flexibility would allow policymakers to respond more effectively to changing economic conditions.

According to the group, aligning investment policies with those of neighboring ASEAN countries will be key to improving the Philippines’ competitiveness and attracting long-term capital.

AmCham said it remains committed to working with the government and other stakeholders to advance reforms that will further open the economy and strengthen the country’s position as a regional investment destination.