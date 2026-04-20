Lady Bullpups make winning SGVIL start

Powerhouse National University-Nazareth School (NUNS) flexed its firepower in a 25-16, 25-14, crushing of King’s Montessori High School for a rousing start in its title-retention bid in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup Division 1 campaign on Monday at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.
Alas Pilipinas Girls star Xyz Rayco led the way for the Lady Bullpups with 10 points on six aces and four attacks while Jaila Adrao added nine points, Jhaynna Bulandres scored eight and Raine Alonzo finished with seven points for the reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion, which only needed 46 minutes to bag the victory.
Kriska Gendap and Sharina Lleses led King’s Montessori with six and five points, respectively.
On the other hand, University of Santo Tomas (UST) clawed its way back from a set down to repulse De La Salle-Zobel, 24-26, 25-20, 15-19, in Pool D.
In other Division 1 matches, Immaculada Concepcion College blasted Canossa Academy, 25-12, 26-24, in Pool B while St. John’s Institute overpowered De La Salle-Lipa, 26-24, 25-13, in Pool C to begin their respective runs.
Meanwhile, reigning Division 2 champion Domuschola International School made quick work of The Beacon Academy, 25-8, 25-8, in Pool E to set in motion its title-retention bid.
San Beda University also won its opening day assignment in Pool E over MGC-New Life Christian Academy, 25-23, 25-19; UST-B swept La Salle Green Hills, 25-23, 25-13, and Poveda dominated last year’s Division 2 runner-up Everest International School, 25-21, 25-16, in Pool F.
Assumption Antipolo beat Pace Academy, 25-18, 25-15, while National University-Nazareth School B defeated CCF-The Life Academy, 25-7, 25-9, in Pool G; De La Salle Zobel-B swept St. Paul College-Pasig, 25-16, 25-19, and University of Batangas bested Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, 25-12, 25-19, in Pool H.