Lady Bullpups make winning SGVIL start

Powerhouse National University-Nazareth School (NUNS) flexed its firepower in a 25-16, 25-14, crushing of King’s Montessori High School for a rousing start in its title-retention bid in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup Division 1 campaign on Monday at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

Alas Pilipinas Girls star Xyz Rayco led the way for the Lady Bullpups with 10 points on six aces and four attacks while Jaila Adrao added nine points, Jhaynna Bulandres scored eight and Raine Alonzo finished with seven points for the reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion, which only needed 46 minutes to bag the victory.