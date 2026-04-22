Waive pay, absentee senator urged

“Based on what his civil staff told me, they are still functioning. They can submit resolutions and other legislative measures even if he is absent,” Ejercito said.

He also noted that Dela Rosa’s salary was being directed to scholars. “They said that Senator De la Rosa’s salary was being donated to scholars for now,” he said.

Best option

Ejercito, however, reiterated his appeal for Dela Rosa to waive his salary and allowances while he remains away voluntarily.

“I relayed my idea that it would be better if Senator Dela Rosa would voluntarily forgo or waive his salary and allowances while he is on an extended absence. This is an appeal to make things easier for everyone,” he said.

He acknowledged concerns over fairness, especially for ordinary workers. “You are right, it is unfair to ordinary employees who get deductions even for being late,” he pointed out.

Ejercito said he was aware of the calls from various groups to act but emphasized the need to follow due process.

“We have rules that we have to follow. There is a procedure. Even in court, decisions sometimes take years because there is a process being observed,” he said.