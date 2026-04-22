Ejercito urges Bato to waive salary amid absence

“They said that Sen. Dela Rosa’s salary is being donated to scholars for now,” he said.

However, Ejercito reiterated his appeal for Dela Rosa to voluntarily waive his salary and allowances while he remains away.

“I relayed my idea that it would be better if Sen. Dela Rosa would voluntarily forgo or waive his salary and allowances while he is on extended absence. This is an appeal to make things easier for everyone,” he said.

He acknowledged concerns over fairness, especially for ordinary workers.

“You are right, it is unfair to ordinary employees who get deductions even for being late,” he added.

Ejercito said calls for action should still follow due process.

“We have rules that we have to follow. There is a procedure. Even in court, decisions sometimes take years because there is a process being observed,” he said.