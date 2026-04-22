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Taguig police: 1 of 6 Panday Creek demolition arrestees released

Taguig police: 1 of 6 Panday Creek demolition arrestees released
Analy Labor
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Only one out of six individuals arrested during a demolition operation in Panday Creek, Barangay Palingon Tipas has been released as of 20 April, while four remain in police custody and one minor is held in a government care facility.

Authorities said the arrests were made on 13 April 2026, during the demolition activity after alleged violations of Obstruction of Justice, Resistance and Disobedience to a Person in Authority, and Alarms and Scandals of the Revised Penal Code.

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Of the six arrested, five were initially detained at Taguig police custody, while one was turned over to a Bahay Pag-asa facility due to being a minor.

Police confirmed that one detainee was released on 20 April after posting bail, following a court order allowing temporary liberty. 

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Authorities emphasized that law enforcement units do not have the authority to release detainees without judicial approval.

“The police cannot release anyone without an official court order. Any release is solely under the discretion of the court,” the police statement read.

Taguig
Panday Creek demolition

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