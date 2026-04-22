Taguig police: 1 of 6 Panday Creek demolition arrestees released

Only one out of six individuals arrested during a demolition operation in Panday Creek, Barangay Palingon Tipas has been released as of 20 April, while four remain in police custody and one minor is held in a government care facility.

Authorities said the arrests were made on 13 April 2026, during the demolition activity after alleged violations of Obstruction of Justice, Resistance and Disobedience to a Person in Authority, and Alarms and Scandals of the Revised Penal Code.