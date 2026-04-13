Clash erupts in Taguig demolition; 6 hurt

Police said some residents hurled glass bottles at authorities as they moved to secure the area, despite appeals from Police Colonel Julius C. Añonuevo to avoid violence.

At the height of the standoff, residents displayed a makeshift barricade bearing the message “Mayor Lani Help,” calling on Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano to intervene.

Authorities said many of the affected occupants had already received compensation and were given nearly a year’s notice prior to the enforcement of the court order.

The injured individuals were given initial treatment by responders, with authorities describing their injuries as minor.