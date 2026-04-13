Clash erupts in Taguig demolition; 6 hurt

A violent confrontation broke out during the demolition of more than 300 homes in Barangay Palingon on Monday, leaving at least six people injured.
Tensions escalated as authorities began enforcing a court-issued writ of demolition, prompting resistance from residents in the area.
The Taguig City Police Station said the operation covered around 300 structures located on a 17,000-square-meter private property.
About 300 police personnel were deployed to secure the site and maintain order as the demolition was carried out by a sheriff with the necessary legal documents.
Police said some residents hurled glass bottles at authorities as they moved to secure the area, despite appeals from Police Colonel Julius C. Añonuevo to avoid violence.
At the height of the standoff, residents displayed a makeshift barricade bearing the message “Mayor Lani Help,” calling on Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano to intervene.
Authorities said many of the affected occupants had already received compensation and were given nearly a year’s notice prior to the enforcement of the court order.
The injured individuals were given initial treatment by responders, with authorities describing their injuries as minor.