Two arrested for illegal firearms in Taguig

Later that evening, at around 8:40 PM, a second operation led to the arrest of 25-year-old alias “Terrence” along Maya Street, Barangay Rizal, Taguig City.

Police checkpoint personnel flagged down a motorcycle driven by Terrence and found him in possession of an unlicensed firearm and related accessories.

Among the items seized were a 9mm Intratec Miami firearm, a suppressor, a magazine, five live 9mm ammunition rounds, and a black Mio Sporty motorcycle.

Both suspects are charged in violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.