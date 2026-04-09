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Two arrested for illegal firearms in Taguig

Two arrested for illegal firearms in Taguig
Southern Police District
Published on

Two individuals were arrested on 8 April in separate anti-criminality operations conducted by the Taguig City Police Station (CPS) for illegal possession of firearms.

The first arrest occurred at approximately 3:45 PM along Pulong Kendi Street, Barangay Sta. Ana, Taguig City. 

Two arrested for illegal firearms in Taguig
Man nabbed in Taguig for illegal possession of firearm

Police officers on foot patrol spotted an individual, identified as 18-year-old alias “Teofilo,” handling a firearm.

Authorities seized a Smith & Wesson revolver, along with two live caliber .38 ammunition.

Two arrested for illegal firearms in Taguig
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Later that evening, at around 8:40 PM, a second operation led to the arrest of 25-year-old alias “Terrence” along Maya Street, Barangay Rizal, Taguig City. 

Police checkpoint personnel flagged down a motorcycle driven by Terrence and found him in possession of an unlicensed firearm and related accessories. 

Among the items seized were a 9mm Intratec Miami firearm, a suppressor, a magazine, five live 9mm ammunition rounds, and a black Mio Sporty motorcycle.

Both suspects are charged in violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Taguig
illegal firearm possession

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