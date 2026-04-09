Two arrested for illegal firearms in Taguig

Two individuals were arrested on 8 April in separate anti-criminality operations conducted by the Taguig City Police Station (CPS) for illegal possession of firearms.
The first arrest occurred at approximately 3:45 PM along Pulong Kendi Street, Barangay Sta. Ana, Taguig City.
Police officers on foot patrol spotted an individual, identified as 18-year-old alias “Teofilo,” handling a firearm.
Authorities seized a Smith & Wesson revolver, along with two live caliber .38 ammunition.
Later that evening, at around 8:40 PM, a second operation led to the arrest of 25-year-old alias “Terrence” along Maya Street, Barangay Rizal, Taguig City.
Police checkpoint personnel flagged down a motorcycle driven by Terrence and found him in possession of an unlicensed firearm and related accessories.
Among the items seized were a 9mm Intratec Miami firearm, a suppressor, a magazine, five live 9mm ammunition rounds, and a black Mio Sporty motorcycle.
Both suspects are charged in violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.