BINI goes global: Netflix docuseries to spotlight P-pop rise

P-pop powerhouse BINI is set to reach a global audience as its highly anticipated docuseries premieres on Netflix this April.
Produced by iWant Originals in collaboration with ABS-CBN News Documentaries, the three-part series offers an intimate look at the group’s rise—from early auditions to the defining moments that shaped its identity in a competitive and evolving music industry.
More than a success story, the docuseries delves into the realities behind the spotlight, including the group’s struggles during the pandemic, personal challenges, and the emotional toll of pursuing global ambitions.
The project is directed by Jet Leyco, with storytelling guided by Jeff Canoy. The creative team also includes editor Brian Gonzales and producers Karen Namora, Hera Sanchez, and Tanya Jamon-Navarro.
Even ahead of its global release, the series has drawn international recognition. Its opening installment, “Chapter One: Born to Win,” was named a finalist at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards under the Biography and Profiles category.
The release coincides with a major milestone in BINI’s career—its appearance at Coachella, marking a significant moment for Filipino acts on one of the world’s biggest stages. Fans worldwide can also watch the performance through Coachella’s official YouTube livestream.
The docuseries also arrives alongside the group’s latest release, the “Signals” EP, reinforcing BINI’s growing presence in both streaming platforms and the global music scene.
From modest beginnings to international recognition, BINI’s story is evolving into more than a local success—it is becoming a global narrative.