BINI goes global: Netflix docuseries to spotlight P-pop rise

Even ahead of its global release, the series has drawn international recognition. Its opening installment, “Chapter One: Born to Win,” was named a finalist at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards under the Biography and Profiles category.

The release coincides with a major milestone in BINI’s career—its appearance at Coachella, marking a significant moment for Filipino acts on one of the world’s biggest stages. Fans worldwide can also watch the performance through Coachella’s official YouTube livestream.

The docuseries also arrives alongside the group’s latest release, the “Signals” EP, reinforcing BINI’s growing presence in both streaming platforms and the global music scene.

From modest beginnings to international recognition, BINI’s story is evolving into more than a local success—it is becoming a global narrative.