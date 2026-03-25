SB19 bound for Summer Sonic 2026

SB19 is set to take its music to another major international stage after securing a spot at the 2026 edition of Summer Sonic in Japan, further strengthening the group’s growing presence beyond the Philippines.

The five-member act composed of Stell, Pablo, Justin, Ken and Josh will perform in Tokyo this 15 August as part of the festival’s milestone year, joining a diverse roster of artists from around the world. Known for drawing massive crowds and global headliners, Summer Sonic remains one of Japan’s most prominent music events, making SB19’s inclusion a significant moment for P-pop on an international platform.

This latest news comes on the heels of another major announcement from the group, which recently confirmed its participation in Lollapalooza 2026 in Chicago this July.

With appearances at two of the world’s most recognized music festivals lined up within weeks of each other, SB19 continues to build momentum overseas while representing Filipino talent on a larger stage.