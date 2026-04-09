SM Foundation upgrades 12 more health centers

The SM Foundation is set to upgrade at least 12 health centers across the country this year, reinforcing its long-running program to improve frontline healthcare facilities and bring them in line with national standards.
The projects are part of the Felicidad Sy Wellness Center Program launched in 2002 to complement the foundation’s medical missions.
While the missions provide immediate care, the wellness center program focuses on long-term solutions by strengthening existing barangay health stations and rural health units.
Since its inception, the program has upgraded 228 facilities nationwide, helping local communities sustain healthcare services beyond short-term interventions.
“What’s nice is we tailor-fit our program to their needs in the community,” said senior project manager Albert Uy in an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk.
Unlike standardized construction projects, each renovation is customized based on site assessments.
Communities submit requests, often endorsed by nearby SM malls, which are then evaluated through inspections that consider staffing, infrastructure condition, water supply, and equipment needs.
Facilities vary widely in condition, with some lacking basic utilities.
“It’s painful to think about — some of our health centers don’t have a water supply,” Uy said.
DoH standards
To address these gaps, upgrades typically include structural improvements, roofing, ventilation, lighting systems, and medical equipment. Digital integration is another key component of the program.
Each upgraded facility receives laptops to support teleconsultation services, electronic medical records, and integration with PhilHealth systems, enabling the centers to process claims and access government funding.
The foundation also ensures that facilities meet Department of Health standards and qualify for PhilHealth accreditation. This allows local government units to tap additional financial resources and expand services for their communities.
In addition to infrastructure, the program incorporates patient-centered features such as child-friendly play areas, senior citizen lounges, and, in some cases, birthing and dental facilities.
To maintain quality, SM Foundation conducts major upkeep and maintenance every five years, alongside regular monitoring by personnel from nearby SM malls who coordinate with local health workers.
While SM Foundation funds the renovation and equipment, local government units are responsible for staffing, salaries and the daily operation of the facilities.
The selection for this year’s projects includes sites in provinces such as Leyte, Cebu and Batangas, reflecting the program’s nationwide reach.