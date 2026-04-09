SM Foundation upgrades 12 more health centers

While the missions provide immediate care, the wellness center program focuses on long-term solutions by strengthening existing barangay health stations and rural health units.

Since its inception, the program has upgraded 228 facilities nationwide, helping local communities sustain healthcare services beyond short-term interventions.

“What’s nice is we tailor-fit our program to their needs in the community,” said senior project manager Albert Uy in an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk.

Unlike standardized construction projects, each renovation is customized based on site assessments.

Communities submit requests, often endorsed by nearby SM malls, which are then evaluated through inspections that consider staffing, infrastructure condition, water supply, and equipment needs.

Facilities vary widely in condition, with some lacking basic utilities.

“It’s painful to think about — some of our health centers don’t have a water supply,” Uy said.