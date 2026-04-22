Que’s pink swagger leads Phl Singapore charge

Picture this: Amid golf’s sea of muted polos and safe blacks, Que’s hot pink pop screams Manila swagger meets global stage.

Three years short of 50, Angelo Que leads a small Filipino contingent competing in the International Series Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club, home to one of the world’s top-100 golf courses.

“I’m just here to enjoy the course. I love Sentosa,” said the veteran Filipino, who topped the Philippine Golf Tour last year with two victories.

Que last won internationally in 2018, firing rounds of 68-69-68-66 to capture the Top Cup Tokai Classic — his first and only title on the Japan Golf Tour.

The tournament is played on the Serapong Course at Sentosa, a demanding layout designed by Ron Fream in 1982. Known for its elevation changes, water hazards and massive greens, the Serapong has repeatedly been ranked among Asia’s top golf courses.

Justin Quiban, playing Sentosa for the first time, said the course offers very few bailout areas, making accuracy a premium throughout the round.

Unlike Que, the 32-year-old Quiban is here for a mission: Win his first international title.

“I’m hitting the ball well,” he said.