Que’s pink swagger leads Phl Singapore charge

SINGAPORE — Angelo Que attended the Asian Tour Awards Night on Tuesday in a pink shirt, which sums up his personality — bold, playful and unapologetically vibrant, much like his golf game that blends precision with flair.
The Filipino pro, known for clutch performances on the Asian Tour and LIV Golf qualifiers, turned heads not just for his recent top form, but for channeling pure confidence through fashion. Pink? For Que, it’s not a statement — it’s his baseline.
Picture this: Amid golf’s sea of muted polos and safe blacks, Que’s hot pink pop screams Manila swagger meets global stage.
Three years short of 50, Angelo Que leads a small Filipino contingent competing in the International Series Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club, home to one of the world’s top-100 golf courses.
“I’m just here to enjoy the course. I love Sentosa,” said the veteran Filipino, who topped the Philippine Golf Tour last year with two victories.
Que last won internationally in 2018, firing rounds of 68-69-68-66 to capture the Top Cup Tokai Classic — his first and only title on the Japan Golf Tour.
The tournament is played on the Serapong Course at Sentosa, a demanding layout designed by Ron Fream in 1982. Known for its elevation changes, water hazards and massive greens, the Serapong has repeatedly been ranked among Asia’s top golf courses.
Justin Quiban, playing Sentosa for the first time, said the course offers very few bailout areas, making accuracy a premium throughout the round.
Unlike Que, the 32-year-old Quiban is here for a mission: Win his first international title.
“I’m hitting the ball well,” he said.
Also in the field, aside from Que and Quiban are young turks Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus.
Sean Ramos is also here as first reserve. His participation will be known only on Thursday morning.
Regardless, Ramos said he is ready.
Miguel Tabuena, who played last week in a LIV Golf event in Mexico, was unable to fly here, but the event boasts six LIV Golf players.
The highest-ranked player in the field is Australian Travis Smyth, who topped the Australian Order of Merit the last two years. He is fresh from his victory in the International Series Japan at Caledonian Golf Club on 5 April.
The top two players of the event will get automatic spots to the 154th Open slated for 16-19 July at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, Merseyside, England.
Since its 2022 launch, the International Series has transformed the Asian Tour into golf’s hottest proving ground, thanks to LIV Golf’s $300-million decade-long investment.
Unveiled February 2022, it added 8-10 elevated tournaments with $2M purses (vs. standard $750K) — spanning Asia, UK, Middle East, Africa. LIV Golf co-sanctions, creating a direct LIV League pipeline: top OOM performer (expanded to 2 cards in 2025) secures a LIV spot.