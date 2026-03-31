MANILA, WE’RE BACK!: Brightest golf stars set for return in Phl Open

The elevation not only strengthens the legacy of the BingoPlus Philippine Open but also firmly aligns it with the pathway to the LIV Golf League while serving as a leg of the Asian Tour.

The International Series chief Rahul Singh said the Filipinos’ passion for golf had paved the way for their return following their very successful hosting last year.

“Last year, The International Series demonstrated what a world-class event in the Philippines looks and feels like. The passion for golf in this country is unmistakable, as we saw from the crowds that came,” Singh said in a statement.

“Elevating the BingoPlus Philippine Open onto our 2026 schedule is a natural next step, strengthening a historic national tournament while creating greater opportunity for players through our global pathway.”

The previous International Series staging in the country was a smashing success.

With the beautiful and well-manicured fairway of Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club serving as backdrop, the 31-year-old Tabuena closed with a stirring seven-under par 65, highlighted by a dramatic birdie putt in the 18th hole, to rule the event and pocket a $360,000 — or a whopping P21 million — from the $2 million total purse. He also climbed the Asian Tour Order of Merit that eventually paved the way for his historic appearance in the LIV Golf League.

“It was a goal to win an IS event and I’m really glad it was in the Philippines, in my home club, in front of my family, my friends and every one supporting me,” Tabuena, a two-time Philippine Open champion, said following his dramatic win that was witnessed by his friends and family.

Asian Tour commissioner and chief executive officer Cho Minn Thant added that they are thrilled to recreate that magical moment by bringing back topnotch golf action to Manila.

“The Asian Tour is delighted to see the Philippine Open elevated to The International Series. We have enjoyed a decades-long relationship with the Philippine Open and the National Golf Association of the Philippines and we are extremely glad to see that their National Open will now take its rightful place as the biggest golf event in the country,” he said.

“We visited the Philippines twice last year, and, following today’s announcement, it will be the case again this year. It all points to a key period of growth in one of our favorite destinations, evidenced by Miguel Tabuena becoming the first-ever player from the Philippines to take his place on the lucrative LIV Golf League, largely thanks to his performance at last year’s International Series Philippines. We thank the NGAP (National Golf Association of the Philippines), LIV Golf and Manila Southwoods for all their efforts.”

Jasper Vicencio, president of BingoPlus at AB Leisure Exponent Inc., added that they are bankrolling the event as their way of elevating professional golf in the country.

“Through our partnership last year, we saw the impact The International Series can have on golf in the Philippines. We are proud to continue this journey and play a role in elevating the Philippine Open onto the global stage. Fans can look forward to a world-class tournament that blends elite competition with an exciting event experience at our National Open.”