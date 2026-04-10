Asia’s oldest national golf championship joins International Series calendar

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. announced Friday it will host the International Series in the Philippines for the second consecutive year, designating BingoPlus as the title partner for the upcoming Philippine Open.

The tournament is scheduled for 12 to 15 November at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Cavite. The event remains a fixture on the International Series, an elite set of tournaments on the Asian Tour supported by LIV Golf.

"By securing the BingoPlus Philippine Open's place within the International Series, we are building a sustainable ecosystem for the Filipino athlete," said DigiPlus chairperson Eusebio H. Tanco.

Tanco described the initiative as "Entertainment for Good," noting that the platform aims to provide local talent with global exposure while promoting the Philippines as a premier sports and tourism destination.

The International Series was launched in 2022 to provide a pathway for golfers to earn promotions to the LIV Golf League. As Asia’s oldest national championship, the Philippine Open’s inclusion in the series reinforces its status among the world’s prominent golf fixtures.

The field will feature a roster of international champions, led by Filipino star and ArenaPlus ambassador Miguel Tabuena. Tabuena currently competes in the LIV Golf League as a "Wild Card" entry, a milestone DigiPlus cited as proof of local potential in the sport.

Organizers expect the November showcase to accelerate the development of golf within the country and bolster local sports tourism. DigiPlus, the digital entertainment provider behind brands such as BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, said further tournament updates will be released in the coming weeks.