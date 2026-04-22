QC orders 10% energy, fuel cut for barangays

Belmonte noted that the mandated adjustment should not come at the cost of the barangays to provide dependable services to its residents.

“Barangays must act decisively–reducing energy use while continuing to deliver responsive and reliable services to our people,” she said.

Among the steps the local government unit sought to enforce were limiting usage of appliances, lighting fixtures, and the unnecessary use of service vehicles to reduce costs.

Barangays were also urged to instruct and assist their residents with regards to conducting their own energy-conservation measures as well as making the most of various city programs aimed at reducing the need to travel.

Aside from public offices, the city government also instructed members of the private sector to adopt similar initiatives to cut their costs through Memorandum Circular No. 7, Series of 2026.

The LGU noted that the mentioned legislative measures was part of its effort to mobilize every sector in conserving power.