CDO council approves energy emergency measure

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The council approved on Tuesday resolution 2026-203 declaring the city under the “State of Energy Emergency" proposed by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMD) .
Under the state of emergency approved during a special session, the local government unit (LGU) is authorized to implement measures outlined in the executive department’s emergency crisis plan.
Among the key measures are the following:
Price controls.
An automatic price freeze will be enforced on essential fuel products, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and kerosene, locking prices at current levels for at least 15 days. Retailers found violating the price freeze may face fines or closure.
Fuel regulation.
The LGU will oversee fuel distribution to prevent shortages. Fuel stations may be directed to prioritize emergency and essential services such as ambulances, police units, and water utility vehicles. Purchase limits may also be imposed to ensure equitable access, while hoarding and false claims of fuel shortages will be penalized.
Energy conservation measures.
Authorities may implement power-saving initiatives, including reduced operating hours for malls and non-essential establishments, limited use of public lighting, and alternative work arrangements such as shortened workweeks or remote work in government offices.
Financial assistance.
The LGU may tap its Quick Response Fund to provide targeted subsidies or cash aid to affected sectors, including transport workers, farmers, and fisherfolk. Funds may also be used to stabilize food supply and prevent increases in market prices due to higher transport costs.
Expedited approvals.
To support alternative energy use, the LGU will fast-track permits for solar power systems and related installations to reduce dependence on the main power grid.
Overall, the declaration aims to stabilize prices, ensure adequate fuel and power supply, and maintain essential services during the emergency period.