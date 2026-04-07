CDO council approves energy emergency measure

Energy conservation measures.

Authorities may implement power-saving initiatives, including reduced operating hours for malls and non-essential establishments, limited use of public lighting, and alternative work arrangements such as shortened workweeks or remote work in government offices.

Financial assistance.

The LGU may tap its Quick Response Fund to provide targeted subsidies or cash aid to affected sectors, including transport workers, farmers, and fisherfolk. Funds may also be used to stabilize food supply and prevent increases in market prices due to higher transport costs.

Expedited approvals.

To support alternative energy use, the LGU will fast-track permits for solar power systems and related installations to reduce dependence on the main power grid.

Overall, the declaration aims to stabilize prices, ensure adequate fuel and power supply, and maintain essential services during the emergency period.