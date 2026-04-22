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PNPA hit by another hazing incident

QCPD Director PBGEN Redrico A. Maranan
QCPD Director PBGEN Redrico A. MarananAnaly Labor
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Newly installed Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) acting director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan reported another hazing incident inside the campus involving cadets, just a week after he assumed the post.

In a press conference, Maranan said the incident was discovered on Sunday (19 April), where two cadets sustained bruises on their feet after allegedly being struck by two upperclassmen.

QCPD Director PBGEN Redrico A. Maranan
New PNPA chief flags another hazing incident

He added that the two cadets involved are now under custody as investigation into the incident continues.

The latest case comes only weeks after a separate hazing incident on 3 April, where 20 fourth-class cadets were injured during alleged initiation rites inside the academy. The victims reportedly suffered burns and injuries after being exposed to a mixture of drain cleaner and muriatic acid.

QCPD Director PBGEN Redrico A. Maranan
Heads rolling at PNPA over hazing — Nartatez

The Philippine National Police earlier arrested three suspects and identified four others in connection with the 3 April incident. Criminal charges have already been filed against them, along with two police officers implicated in the case. The PNPA director and eight other officers were also relieved from their posts.

Initial findings indicated that the 3 April hazing stemmed from an internal issue involving a cadet who had intended to resign, with underclassmen allegedly punished after being blamed for the situation.

Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan
Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA)
hazing incident

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