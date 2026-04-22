New PNPA chief flags another hazing incident

The newly installed acting director of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) has reported another hazing incident inside the campus, days after assuming the post.
Acting director Redrico Maranan said the latest case was discovered on 19 April, involving two cadets who sustained bruises on their feet after allegedly being struck by upperclassmen.
Maranan said the cadets implicated in the incident are now in custody while an investigation is ongoing.
The case follows a separate hazing incident earlier this month in which 20 fourth-class cadets were injured inside the academy.
Authorities said the victims suffered burns and other injuries after being exposed to a mixture of drain cleaner and muriatic acid.
The Philippine National Police (PNP) earlier arrested three suspects and identified four others, with criminal charges filed against them and two police officers linked to the incident.
Several officials, including the PNPA director and eight other officers, were relieved from their posts following the earlier case.
Investigators said the 3 April incident stemmed from an internal issue involving a cadet who intended to resign, with underclassmen allegedly punished after being blamed.