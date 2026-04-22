New PNPA chief flags another hazing incident

Authorities said the victims suffered burns and other injuries after being exposed to a mixture of drain cleaner and muriatic acid.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) earlier arrested three suspects and identified four others, with criminal charges filed against them and two police officers linked to the incident.

Several officials, including the PNPA director and eight other officers, were relieved from their posts following the earlier case.

Investigators said the 3 April incident stemmed from an internal issue involving a cadet who intended to resign, with underclassmen allegedly punished after being blamed.