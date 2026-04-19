PNP probes instructor over abuse complaint in CAR training center

Initial investigation showed that the complainant, a 23-year-old trainee, filed a formal complaint on April 13, alleging she was sexually assaulted twice—on January 20 at around 2:00 a.m. and on February 8 at about 1:00 p.m.—inside the Cordillera Administrative Region Training Center in Baguio City.

The complainant said she was summoned by the suspect to the instructor’s barracks on both occasions, where the incidents allegedly occurred.

She has since executed a sworn statement and is undergoing psychological evaluation.

Nartatez said the case will be handled with urgency and transparency, especially following an earlier hazing controversy at the Philippine National Police Academy.

“To our personnel, lalo na sa kababaihan: you are safe to speak up. May protection kayo at hindi namin kayo pababayaan. We will act swiftly and fairly,” he said.

“We assure the public that due process will be observed. The complainant is undergoing proper support and evaluation as part of the investigation,” he added.

The PNP chief also underscored the organization’s zero-tolerance policy on abuse.

“Our zero-tolerance policy is clear. Abuse of authority has no place in the PNP, and those found responsible will face full accountability under the law,” Nartatez said.