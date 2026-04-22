PNP probes P16.12M smuggled cigarettes in Lanao del Sur

Responding officers found the trucks loaded with coconuts, but concealed beneath the cargo were boxes of cigarettes suspected to be smuggled.

Authorities recovered 90 master cases of Berlin cigarettes and 313 master cases of Cannon cigarettes, with an estimated total value of P16,120,000.

All vehicles were abandoned without ignition keys or documents, raising suspicion of organized smuggling activity.

“Abandoning these smuggled products only means one thing: They are afraid of being identified and arrested,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief directed field units to intensify coordination with local officials and encourage public cooperation in tracking down those responsible.

“Malaki ang naitutulong ng mga impormasyong ibinibigay ng ating mga kababayan sa ating kampanya laban sa mga kontrabandong ito,” he said.

The confiscated items are now under the custody of the Malabang Municipal Police Station, with documentation and inventory ongoing before turnover to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

Authorities said the incident highlights concerns over the use of remote areas in Mindanao as transit points for illicit tobacco trade.