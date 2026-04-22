PNP probes P16.12M smuggled cigarettes in Lanao del Sur

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has launched an investigation into the source of P16.12 million worth of suspected smuggled cigarettes found in abandoned trucks in Lanao del Sur.
PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police are looking into possible networks behind the contraband, which was discovered on 21 April.
Personnel from the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) confiscated the goods after three trucks were found abandoned in a vacant lot in Barangay BPS Village.
Police said they received a report at around 4:47 a.m. about the presence of a white Isuzu Elf, an orange Isuzu Elf, and a maroon Mazda Titan in the area.
Responding officers found the trucks loaded with coconuts, but concealed beneath the cargo were boxes of cigarettes suspected to be smuggled.
Authorities recovered 90 master cases of Berlin cigarettes and 313 master cases of Cannon cigarettes, with an estimated total value of P16,120,000.
All vehicles were abandoned without ignition keys or documents, raising suspicion of organized smuggling activity.
“Abandoning these smuggled products only means one thing: They are afraid of being identified and arrested,” Nartatez said.
The PNP chief directed field units to intensify coordination with local officials and encourage public cooperation in tracking down those responsible.
“Malaki ang naitutulong ng mga impormasyong ibinibigay ng ating mga kababayan sa ating kampanya laban sa mga kontrabandong ito,” he said.
The confiscated items are now under the custody of the Malabang Municipal Police Station, with documentation and inventory ongoing before turnover to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.
Authorities said the incident highlights concerns over the use of remote areas in Mindanao as transit points for illicit tobacco trade.