P3.3-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Negros Occidental

Some P3.3 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized, while a suspect was arrested during an operation conducted in Sitio Mapait, Barangay Suay, Negros Occidental, on 13 April.
According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), joint operatives from the Regional Intelligence Division of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit–Negros Island Region (CIDG RFU NIR) implemented a mission order in the area.
The operation led to the interception of the suspect and the seizure of 66 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes and 45 reams of imported tobacco, along with a utility vehicle used to transport the illegal goods.
The total estimated value of the confiscated items reached P3,345,000.00. All items have been turned over to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Revenue District Office No. 12 in Bacolod City, while the suspect is now under police custody for inquest proceedings for violations of Republic Act Nos. 10643 and 10963.
The PNP underscored that smuggling is a serious economic offense that undermines government revenue and fair trade. The organization warned that those involved in illegal trade will face the full force of the law, including imprisonment and substantial fines.
“The PNP will continue to intensify operations against smuggling and other forms of illegal trade to protect government revenue and promote fair economic practices,” said PNP Chief, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.