P3.3-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Negros Occidental

Some P3.3 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized, while a suspect was arrested during an operation conducted in Sitio Mapait, Barangay Suay, Negros Occidental, on 13 April.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), joint operatives from the Regional Intelligence Division of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit–Negros Island Region (CIDG RFU NIR) implemented a mission order in the area.

The operation led to the interception of the suspect and the seizure of 66 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes and 45 reams of imported tobacco, along with a utility vehicle used to transport the illegal goods.