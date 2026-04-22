PNP orders audit over alleged rent kickback scheme

Initial findings showed questionable lease agreements from 2023 to 2025. While the standard monthly rent for trainees was capped at P3,000, recruits were allegedly required to pay an additional P600 “top-up” fee, reportedly used to subsidize the housing costs of Field Training Officers.

A report from the PNP Training Service dated 19 April 2026 indicated that although the last batch of trainees under the program graduated in mid-2025, records point to possible systemic malpractice.

Nartatez said the PNP will not tolerate the exploitation of subordinates to fund the personal expenses of superiors.

He directed the Directorate for Education and Training to coordinate with CIDG and ACG, through the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management, to consolidate evidence for possible criminal and administrative charges.

“I have ordered a mandatory audit of all lease agreements involving trainees. Dapat transparent at documented ang bawat sentimo. If you are found guilty of squeezing money from our recruits, you are out of the service immediately,” he added.