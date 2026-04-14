PNP strengthens measures to end cycle of hazing among police cadets

“The cycle of wrong mindset on leadership and discipline among the cadets must stop, and it starts now. We will strengthen the existing mechanisms to deny any opportunity for violent and inhumane hazing activities,” Nartatez said.

Among the key measures being discussed are strengthening the reporting system for any form of abuse, the regular conduct of body inspections, and the implementation of practical training programs that focus on leadership and accountability.

In the case of the cadets involved in the recent hazing incident, Nartatez stressed the certainty of severe punishment, which may include expulsion and the filing of criminal charges, including detention, to ensure that cadets learn the hard lessons of violating the Anti-Hazing Law.

On the part of the injured cadets, he assured their families of full medical and psychological support.

Nartatez earlier ordered a thorough investigation into the recent hazing incident at the PNPA, and part of his instruction includes a review of training practices at the Academy.

The move signals a shift away from punitive methods that have long been criticized by rights advocates and former cadets.

“We are shifting from a ‘punishment-based’ to a ‘performance-based’ training system. We have to replace the tradition of violent hazing with science-based conditioning. We want officers who are tough because they are skilled, not because they survived violence,” Nartatez said.

He said the additional safety measures will be finalized and implemented after consultations with experts in academia and other stakeholders.

Nartatez added that they are sending a strong message that hazing and other violations of the rule of law and human rights have no place in an institution that produces future police leaders.