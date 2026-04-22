PNP holds Bantay Dalampasigan Advocacy in Zambales

The Zambales Police Provincial Office (ZPPO) held the Bantay Dalampasigan Advocacy at the Magalawa Island, Brgy Magalawa in the town of Palauig, Zambales, on 20 April 2026.

The said advocacy aims to empower residents and fisherfolk in the area to become the eyes and ears of the police in keeping the peace and order in the town of Palauig.