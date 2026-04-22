PNP holds Bantay Dalampasigan Advocacy in Zambales

The Zambales Police Provincial Office (ZPPO) held the Bantay Dalampasigan Advocacy at the Magalawa Island, Brgy Magalawa in the town of Palauig, Zambales, on 20 April 2026.
The said advocacy aims to empower residents and fisherfolk in the area to become the eyes and ears of the police in keeping the peace and order in the town of Palauig.
ZPPO Director Police Col. Benjamin P. Ariola, represented by Police Lt. Col. Cris Cordero Jr., led the event wherein authorities conducted lectures and a dialogue session with the fisherfolks, BPAT, Barangay Council, and community leaders of Magalawa Island.
Police Major Janice R. Piga, Acting Chief of the Provincial Community Affairs and Development Unit (PCADU); personnel of the 301st Maritime Police Station, PDEA Zambales and the PCG Zambales accompanied Cordero during the event.
Key points discussed were the current situation and concept of the Zambales Bantay Dalampasigan Advocacy Support Group.
A brief training was also conducted on the topics of crime reporting, barangay intelligence network, fishing vessel clearance processing/illegal fishing, maritime laws, drug laws, boat licensing and permitting, and rules and regulations.
The activity also included the distribution of food packs to the community.