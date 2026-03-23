Zambales emerges as overall winner in Central Luzon at 6th TOPS Award 2026

“Patuloy ang pagpapatupad ng mga programa ng PPSSO–Zambales para sa kapakanan ng mga Zambaleño, lalo na sa mga kabataan, mga magulang, at sa kalusugan ng bawat pamilya at komunidad,” Ebdane said.

He added that the Provincial Government hails the awards received by the Zambales LGUs, expressing gratitude to the officials and employees of PPSSO-Zambales for doing their utmost in making the province the overall winner.

The TOPS Award is a prestigious recognition bestowed by the Commission on Population and Development (CPD), particularly in Region III (Central Luzon), Philippines, to Local Government Units (LGUs) for excellence in implementing population and development programs.

It highlights outstanding performance in adolescent health, family planning, and population development integration.

The awards honor LGUs (provinces, cities, and municipalities) that demonstrate leadership and effectiveness in integrating population management initiatives into their development strategies, particularly with the full devolution of services.

The program aims to encourage local governments to improve the quality of life of individuals and families by scaling up population strategies.