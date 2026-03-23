Zambales emerges as overall winner in Central Luzon at 6th TOPS Award 2026

The Province of Zambales emerged as the Overall Winner in Central Luzon at the 6th The Outstanding Population Structure (TOPS) Award held in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga on 19 March 2026.
Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr. lauded the efforts of the Population Program Special Services Office–Zambales (PPSSO–Zambales) led by Population Program Officer IV Sandra M. Aguilon, citing that the PPSSO-Zambales have done a splendid job in implementing the Philippine Population and Development Plan of Action 2023–2028 in the province.
Commission on Population and Development (CPD) Region III Regional Director Lourdes P. Nacionales awarded the plaque of recognition to the PPSSO-Zambales for winning the Best in Adolescent Health and Development, Best in Responsible Parenthood and Family Planning, and Best in POPDEV Integration. These citations made Zambales the 1st Place TOPS Award Overall Winner.
Meanwhile, the LGU San Felipe won the Best in Responsible Parenthood and Family Planning and Best in POPDEV Integration, and was cited as the Overall 2nd Place. POPCOM-San Narciso was also awarded a Certificate of Recognition.
“Patuloy ang pagpapatupad ng mga programa ng PPSSO–Zambales para sa kapakanan ng mga Zambaleño, lalo na sa mga kabataan, mga magulang, at sa kalusugan ng bawat pamilya at komunidad,” Ebdane said.
He added that the Provincial Government hails the awards received by the Zambales LGUs, expressing gratitude to the officials and employees of PPSSO-Zambales for doing their utmost in making the province the overall winner.
The TOPS Award is a prestigious recognition bestowed by the Commission on Population and Development (CPD), particularly in Region III (Central Luzon), Philippines, to Local Government Units (LGUs) for excellence in implementing population and development programs.
It highlights outstanding performance in adolescent health, family planning, and population development integration.
The awards honor LGUs (provinces, cities, and municipalities) that demonstrate leadership and effectiveness in integrating population management initiatives into their development strategies, particularly with the full devolution of services.
The program aims to encourage local governments to improve the quality of life of individuals and families by scaling up population strategies.