PNP files case vs cop in EDSA busway collision

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has filed a criminal case against a police officer involved in a viral road collision along EDSA in Quezon City.
PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the case for reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property was filed on 21 April before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office following an initial investigation.
The incident occurred on 17 April at around 5 p.m. along the northbound lane of EDSA near Main Avenue in Barangay Socorro. A PNP-marked Toyota Coaster and a commercial bus collided during a lane maneuver.
No injuries were reported, but both vehicles sustained damage.
Following the incident, the police non-commissioned officer involved was relieved from his post at the Transportation and Maintenance Division and reassigned to the Personnel and Human Resource and Administration Service effective 18 April.
The officer-in-charge of the Transportation and Maintenance Division was also relieved as part of internal accountability measures.
“We hold our personnel to a high standard of accountability… ang bawat kilos ay naaayon sa disiplina at responsibilidad na inaasahan ng publiko,” Nartatez said.
He added that the PNP continues to strengthen internal controls and operational discipline under its reform agenda to ensure transparency and accountability in service.
Authorities said legal and administrative processes are ongoing, with measures in place to prevent similar incidents.