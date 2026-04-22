PNP files case vs cop in EDSA busway collision

The incident occurred on 17 April at around 5 p.m. along the northbound lane of EDSA near Main Avenue in Barangay Socorro. A PNP-marked Toyota Coaster and a commercial bus collided during a lane maneuver.

No injuries were reported, but both vehicles sustained damage.

Following the incident, the police non-commissioned officer involved was relieved from his post at the Transportation and Maintenance Division and reassigned to the Personnel and Human Resource and Administration Service effective 18 April.