Cop, supervisor relieved over EDSA Busway crash

A police officer driving a Philippine National Police (PNP) vehicle involved in an EDSA Busway collision has been relieved from his post, along with his immediate supervisor, authorities said Monday.
In a press briefing at Camp Crame, PNP Logistics Support Service director Brig. Gen. Noel Vallo said the incident occurred near the EDSA Bus Carousel Main Avenue station at around 5 p.m. on 17 April, during the third day of a transport strike and the implementation of the government’s Libreng Sakay program.
Vallo said the officer, identified as Master Sgt. Jenifer Bredico, was immediately relieved and transferred to the Holding and Accounting Unit along with his supervisor, in line with the PNP’s zero-tolerance policy on erring personnel.
He explained that PNP vehicles were allowed to use the EDSA bus lane during the strike under a directive from the Department of Transportation, as part of efforts to assist commuters.
However, Bredico allegedly miscalculated a turn from the fourth lane, leading to the collision.
In a separate briefing at the National Police Commission, Bredico apologized for the incident.
“Humihingi ako ng taos-pusong pasensya sa nagawa kong kamalian… Inaamin ko na mali yung pagka-swerving ng sasakyan,” he said.
Bus driver Jessie Soledad, however, alleged that Bredico demanded his driver’s license following the incident, a claim that added tension to the situation.
Authorities said both parties were brought to the Quezon City Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit, where a supposed amicable settlement was reported. Soledad later denied that any agreement had been reached.
Napolcom Commissioner Rafael Calinisan has ordered an investigation, citing possible lapses in conduct and the alleged submission of a misleading report.
PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. also directed an administrative review to determine accountability, including command responsibility and discipline within the unit.