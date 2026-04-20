Cop, supervisor relieved over EDSA Busway crash

However, Bredico allegedly miscalculated a turn from the fourth lane, leading to the collision.

In a separate briefing at the National Police Commission, Bredico apologized for the incident.

“Humihingi ako ng taos-pusong pasensya sa nagawa kong kamalian… Inaamin ko na mali yung pagka-swerving ng sasakyan,” he said.

Bus driver Jessie Soledad, however, alleged that Bredico demanded his driver’s license following the incident, a claim that added tension to the situation.

Authorities said both parties were brought to the Quezon City Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit, where a supposed amicable settlement was reported. Soledad later denied that any agreement had been reached.

Napolcom Commissioner Rafael Calinisan has ordered an investigation, citing possible lapses in conduct and the alleged submission of a misleading report.

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. also directed an administrative review to determine accountability, including command responsibility and discipline within the unit.