PNP backs charges vs PNPA cadets in hazing case

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has welcomed the filing of criminal charges against cadets and personnel of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) over an alleged hazing incident earlier this month.
PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the move reflects accountability within the ranks and reinforces the organization’s commitment to uphold the law and protect cadets.
“The filing of cases shows that the PNP’s system of discipline and accountability is working. Regardless of the people and the ranks involved, there will always be certainty of facing the consequences of violating our rules and regulations and the rule of law,” Nartatez said.
The charges for violation of Republic Act No. 11053 were filed on 20 April before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Imus, Cavite by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).
Seven cadets and two police personnel were named as respondents, including a tactical officer and a tactical non-commissioned officer on duty during the incident.
The case stemmed from an alleged hazing incident on 3 April inside the PNPA compound in Silang, where 22 underclass cadets were reportedly subjected to abuse. Some victims sustained burns after exposure to chemicals such as muriatic acid and drain cleaner.
Nartatez said the action is in line with the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to maintain integrity within the police force.
He acknowledged that eradicating hazing remains a challenge but stressed that stronger measures are being implemented.
“Eradication is a tall order, but it is our goal… malinaw na this will not be tolerated under my leadership. Our goal is zero hazing,” he said.