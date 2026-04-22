PNP backs charges vs PNPA cadets in hazing case

Seven cadets and two police personnel were named as respondents, including a tactical officer and a tactical non-commissioned officer on duty during the incident.

The case stemmed from an alleged hazing incident on 3 April inside the PNPA compound in Silang, where 22 underclass cadets were reportedly subjected to abuse. Some victims sustained burns after exposure to chemicals such as muriatic acid and drain cleaner.

Nartatez said the action is in line with the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to maintain integrity within the police force.

He acknowledged that eradicating hazing remains a challenge but stressed that stronger measures are being implemented.

“Eradication is a tall order, but it is our goal… malinaw na this will not be tolerated under my leadership. Our goal is zero hazing,” he said.