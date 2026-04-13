DILG vows full PNPA cadets’ prosecution amid hazing case

Remulla described the incident at a Camp Crame press conference as “extreme torture,” stating that victims were doused with a mixture of liquid sosa and muriatic acid.

The assault resulted in third-degree burns on the victims’ backs, with some injuries extending to their private parts.

“There will be no settlement here for these three who were caught,” Remulla said. “I will ensure to the full extent of my capacity that they will be charged under the Anti-Hazing Law.”

The DILG chief confirmed that seven additional cadet officers are under investigation as potential accomplices.

While Remulla cited that the acts were committed without the knowledge of police leadership, he acknowledged “lapses” in how the situation was initially handled.

The suspects are currently in CIDG custody and face charges for violating Republic Act 11053, the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018.

Investigators have recovered items from the scene for forensic examination.

Simultaneously, the National Police Commission (Napolcom) condemned the violence and announced sweeping institutional reforms within the academy.