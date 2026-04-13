DILG vows full PNPA cadets’ prosecution amid hazing case

Three cadets from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) have been arrested for the alleged torture of first-year students using corrosive chemicals, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced Monday.
The arrests of 3rd Class Cadets Mhicco Legarda Escalante, Harold Locop Heje and Lance Elroy Guinitaran Gayramon followed a late-night operation by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group last 7 April.
Remulla described the incident at a Camp Crame press conference as “extreme torture,” stating that victims were doused with a mixture of liquid sosa and muriatic acid.
The assault resulted in third-degree burns on the victims’ backs, with some injuries extending to their private parts.
“There will be no settlement here for these three who were caught,” Remulla said. “I will ensure to the full extent of my capacity that they will be charged under the Anti-Hazing Law.”
The DILG chief confirmed that seven additional cadet officers are under investigation as potential accomplices.
While Remulla cited that the acts were committed without the knowledge of police leadership, he acknowledged “lapses” in how the situation was initially handled.
The suspects are currently in CIDG custody and face charges for violating Republic Act 11053, the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018.
Investigators have recovered items from the scene for forensic examination.
Simultaneously, the National Police Commission (Napolcom) condemned the violence and announced sweeping institutional reforms within the academy.
Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan directed a task force to root out the “culture of hazing” through bold recruitment and training changes.
“Hazing will stop under our watch,” Calinisan said, stressing that those who failed to prevent the incident would face administrative and criminal charges alongside the direct participants.
The DILG and Napolcom assured the public of an impartial investigation, promising stronger oversight to protect cadets and uphold human rights within the country’s premier police training institution.