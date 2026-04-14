PNPA implements stricter abuse reporting systems

“The cycle of wrong mindset on leadership and discipline among the cadets must stop, and it starts now,” Nartatez said. “We will strengthen the existing mechanisms to deny any opportunity for violent and inhumane hazing activities.”

The proposed reforms include a strengthened reporting system for abuses, regular body inspections, and practical training programs centered on accountability. Nartatez emphasized a move toward “performance-based” rather than “punishment-based” training.

“We have to replace the tradition of violent hazing with ‘science-based conditioning.’ We want officers who are tough because they are skilled, not because they survived violence,” he added.

The move follows a recent hazing incident at the academy that prompted a thorough investigation and a review of current training practices.

Nartatez warned that cadets involved in the incident face severe consequences, including expulsion and criminal charges under the Anti-Hazing Law.

For the injured cadets, the PNP chief assured their families of full medical and psychological support.