Phl bets pumped up for Sanya bid

But there are two goals in this Sanya campaign, according to Tolentino, with 2028 in mind.

“These games also serve as a benchmark for us, particularly Cebu, when we host in 2028,” he said.

“This will be a jumping board for our athletes and for the country to emerge as the best host ever.”

Chef de mission Donaldo “Don” Caringal, on the other hand, described the mood of the Filipino athletes as “bright and sunny” a day before the expected glamorous opening ceremonies Wednesday.

“It’s a good sign. We won our first game and now we’re looking at also the other venues here — beach volleyball and sports climbing. It’s a good day for Team Philippines,” Caringal said.

The men’s handball team clobbered Hong Kong, 20-18, 28-16, to kick off its campaign on Tuesday.

“In terms of performance we can’t say, but of course, we’re always hoping for the best especially for our mixed martial arts bets and of course our handball teams, they’re good,” Caringal added.