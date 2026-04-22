Philippines, US troops train in lifesaving skills under Balikatan

Tacloban City — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), in partnership with the United States Armed Forces, conducted Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training as part of Exercise Balikatan 41-26.
The three-day activity, held from 20 to 22 April at Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport, brought together personnel from the Philippine Army Artillery Regiment and their counterparts from the United States Army.
The training focused on enhancing lifesaving skills in combat settings, equipping troops with critical competencies to respond to battlefield medical emergencies.
Participants performed hands-on emergency procedures, including casualty assessment and treatment of simulated injuries, under guided sessions led by U.S. personnel.
The AFP said the training highlights the continued cooperation between Philippine and U.S. forces in building more capable, adaptive, and people-centered military units.
It added that initiatives such as TCCC training reinforce a shared commitment to protecting and preserving human life in military operations.