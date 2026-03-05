21,000 workers set to benefit from 4PH housing projects in Cavite

Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling on Wednesday led the ceremonial first concrete pouring for two housing developments in Dasmariñas, Cavite under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

The projects mark another step in the government’s effort to expand socialized housing across the country.

The developments, undertaken by Megawide Construction Corporation through its development arm PH1 World Developers, will rise in Barangays Salitran and Paliparan.

Plans call for the construction of 26 multi-storey condominium towers that will generate more than 7,000 housing units.

Once completed, the developments are expected to benefit at least 21,000 working-class individuals seeking affordable and secure homes.

Aliling said Megawide’s participation reflects growing private sector confidence in the Marcos administration’s housing program and the reforms being implemented by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

He noted that Megawide, a Quadruple A-rated construction firm, is among the major builders supporting the expanded rollout of the 4PH program.

The ceremony took place weeks after Megawide chief executive officer Edgar Saavedra pledged to deliver 100,000 socialized housing units during the current administration.

The projects are supported by the Pag-IBIG Fund, which will provide financing assistance to qualified buyers.

Planned amenities include open parks, playgrounds, gated entrances and exits, parking areas and a clubhouse designed to create community-centered residential spaces.

Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta and senior officials of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development were also present during the ceremony.