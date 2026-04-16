Capadocia sends Abarquez packing

Second seed Stefi Marithe Aludo clobbered No. 8 Althea Faye Ong, 6-0, 6-1, to advance in the Final Four of the event supported by Tecnifibre and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Aludo, who won the doubles bronze medal with Madis at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, will face No. 16 Louriane Jallorina, who survived No. 5 Angeline Alcala, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

In the doubles, top seeds Madis and Aludo downed Mary Natano and Kaye Mustaza, 6-0, 6-0, to advance in the second round against Jallorina and Avegail Ansay, who won over Nealen Ras and Araravi Ofel, 6-2, 5-7, 10-7.

Other winners were Emana siblings Kaye Ann and Mica Emana over Paula Uy and Justin Maneja, 5-7, 7-5, 10-6; Capadocia and Yuki Madrio over Abarquez and Nichole Dela Rita, 6-1, 6-1; Alcala and Joanna Pena over Bea Cabanes and Geryline Reside, 6-0, 6-0; Juliana Carvajal and Coleen Carvajal over Ava Banson and Ave Maria Policarpio, 6-2, 6-1; Annika Diwa and Mekaela Vicencio over Erynne Ong and Khalilah Imalay, 6-3, 6-3; and Rovie Baulite and Judy Ann Padilla over Tiffany Nocos and Althea Faye Ong, 6-2, 6-2.

Meanwhile, the qualifying round for the Men’s Open starts on Friday.