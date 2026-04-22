Over P140-K shabu seized in Rizal buy-bust

The suspects were arrested after they were caught selling a sachet of suspected shabu to a police officer acting as a poseur buyer.

Confiscated from the suspects were seven pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 21 grams, with a standard drug price of P142,000.

Also seized from them were P500 buy-bust money, another P300, a digital weighing scale, and a coin purse. All pieces of evidence were brought to the Provincial Forensic Unit for examination.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspects were informed of their rights in accordance with the law.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station while the necessary documents are being prepared for filing charges against them.

"The arrest of these individuals is a testament to our relentless campaign against illegal drugs. We will continue to intensify our operations to maintain safety and order in our community," said Rizal police provincial director P/Col. Eleazar Barber Jr.